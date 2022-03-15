Connect with us

Influential Politicians Who Recently Joined UDA Ahead Of 2022 Elections

Njeru Ndwiga e1647256654340
Today, Ruto was officially confirmed as UDA presidential candidate.

Most politicians have now joined “the winning team” as termed by UDA members and decamped their parties.

images 80

image courtesy

Earlier today, Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba joined UDA. Mr Khaemba a was formally a member of Ford Kenya led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula. He made the move earlier today during the National Deligates Convention held to day at Kasarani gymnasium.

However, Embu senator Ndwiga decamped Jubilee and recently joined UDA. Nonetheless,  more than 30 member of county assembly from Meru and Embu.

According to survey result given by TIFA, UDA was six times popular than Jubilee. This will give the aspirants who will be in UDA more advantage in Mount Kenya region.

images 78

image courtesy Khaemba

Consequently, Raila is the most favourable presidential candidate in Busia at 76 per cent and Ruto (12 per cent).

“Whether Raila Odinga can close any/much of the gap between them in the remaining five months will be a major challenge, given the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region of which Murang’a is part,” TIFA said.

Also read Inside Mudavadi’s Latest Plan to Tame ANC Defectors in Western       

Subsequently, Nyaribari Masaba member of parliament Ezekiel Machogu also joined Ruto’s UDA.

Other candidates who joined UDA were Betty Maina (Murang’a Women Rep), Rebecca Lomong, Susan Chesyna and Nancy Chesire (Baringo Women Rep) and Anthony Waithaka (MP Makadara).

 

