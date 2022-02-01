Inside Mudavadi’s Latest Plan to Tame ANC Defectors in Western       

ANC party leader Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi has vowed to ensure all aspirants opposing him and his new ally DP William Ruto are voted out in the forthcoming general elections.

The Amani national congress leader is said to have developed plans to fight for elective seats in the Western region.

The former vice president has put in place measures to stamp his authority and resurrect his fortunes in Kakamega County and the greater Luhya nation after several allies decamped to the ‘Azimio La Umoja’ bandwagon.

According to reports, the former Deputy Prime Minister is putting together a list of candidates to fight his erstwhile partners who have shifted allegiance to either ODM or DAP-Kenya.

Notable politicians who have decamped ANC include; Ayub Savula (Lugari), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Titus Khamala (Lurambi) and their Butere and Matungu counterparts Tindi Mwale and Peter Nabulindo, respectively.

In the 2017 elections, the ANC, which was still in its infancy, won five of the Kakamega County’s 12 parliamentary seats, as well as the Senate. Jubilee won four seats, ODM two and Ford-Kenya one.

With less than 7 months before the 2022 general elections, the ANC leader has compared their defections to that of former MPs Benjamin Magwaga (Ikolomani) and Japheth Shamalla (Shinyalu), as well as Javan Ommani (Lurambi), who decamped from Ford-Asili to Kanu in 1994, won,and were all rejected by voters in 1997.

“We will be going to elections in seven months’ time and I can guarantee you that history will repeat itself,” Mudavadi says.