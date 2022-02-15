Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Inside Dp Ruto’s Plan On Winning The 2022 General Elections

By

Published

IMG 20220215 104507
IMG 20220215 104507

William Samoei Ruto is the current Deputy President of Kenya. He is running for the 2022 presidential seat.

IMG 20220215 104507

Image courtesy

However, Ruto has come out with plans and manifestos that will get him votes come August 2022.

IMG 20220215 104120

Image courtesy 

Ruto believes that a country cannot do well without stabilizing the economy from the bottom. He has assured Kenyans that his main concern will be Mama Mboga traders, small scale farmers and boda boda riders.

Top priorities

Nonetheless, his government would give those people priority. Presidential aspirant William Ruto aims at empowering those at the bottom of the pyramid and making sure the common interest of common Kenyan is served.

IMG 20220215 103309

Image courtesy 

Recently, Ruto promised the Nyeri people that he will sign a charter with them. Additionally, William Ruto’s team will also give priority to the marginalised areas to eliminate insecurity that holds back the development of a country.

However, the Kenya Kwanza will also have high impact projects to create jobs for the youths. Its main aim was to curb poverty. 

IMG 20220215 103305

Image courtesy 

Nonetheless, the top agenda of Dp Ruto is also to make sure every Kenyan citizen has a decent job and a standard of living.

He further promised each county to be presented equally to the national government. This is to make each county have equity in the distribution of funds.

Consequently, his other main concern was with farmers, especially in Tran Nzoia. One of his main agendas on farming was to reduce the price of farm inputs like fertilizers. This is to make sure farmers get good returns.

When he was the Minister of Agriculture, he indeed reduced the price of fertilizer.

Also, read Tension High as DP Ruto is expected to reveal his Running Mate Next Month

Recently, Ruto said that he will only need one term and not as they had earlier agreed in 2013 about the 10 years reign.

IMG 20220215 103302

Image Courtesy 

“However, I don’t want 10 years now, I want us to agree on a five-year plan. If successful, add five more. If I fail, let us get a new person as a president,” William Ruto said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019