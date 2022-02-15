Inside Dp Ruto’s Plan On Winning The 2022 General Elections

William Samoei Ruto is the current Deputy President of Kenya. He is running for the 2022 presidential seat.

However, Ruto has come out with plans and manifestos that will get him votes come August 2022.

Ruto believes that a country cannot do well without stabilizing the economy from the bottom. He has assured Kenyans that his main concern will be Mama Mboga traders, small scale farmers and boda boda riders.

Top priorities

Nonetheless, his government would give those people priority. Presidential aspirant William Ruto aims at empowering those at the bottom of the pyramid and making sure the common interest of common Kenyan is served.

Recently, Ruto promised the Nyeri people that he will sign a charter with them. Additionally, William Ruto’s team will also give priority to the marginalised areas to eliminate insecurity that holds back the development of a country.

However, the Kenya Kwanza will also have high impact projects to create jobs for the youths. Its main aim was to curb poverty.

Nonetheless, the top agenda of Dp Ruto is also to make sure every Kenyan citizen has a decent job and a standard of living.

He further promised each county to be presented equally to the national government. This is to make each county have equity in the distribution of funds.

Consequently, his other main concern was with farmers, especially in Tran Nzoia. One of his main agendas on farming was to reduce the price of farm inputs like fertilizers. This is to make sure farmers get good returns.

When he was the Minister of Agriculture, he indeed reduced the price of fertilizer.

Recently, Ruto said that he will only need one term and not as they had earlier agreed in 2013 about the 10 years reign.

“However, I don’t want 10 years now, I want us to agree on a five-year plan. If successful, add five more. If I fail, let us get a new person as a president,” William Ruto said.