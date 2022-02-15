Tension High as DP Ruto is expected to reveal his Running Mate Next Month

Deputy President William Samoei Ruto is expected to reveal his August 9 running mate in March when he will be launching the UDA manifesto.

According to the Star Newspaper, the UDA party led by DP William Ruto is expected to hold a National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the end of March where he will officially launch the hustler nation manifesto.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza partners Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula will also attend the event. DP Ruto will also unveil his running companion during the UDA delegates gathering, a choice that is said to be the DP’s biggest worry.

The NDC will be the climax of a series of grassroots engagements in which Ruto will visit each of the country’s 47 counties to gather suggestions.

While touring Nyeri County on Monday, DP William Ruto announced a roadmap ahead of the mega event set to be held in either Nyayo stadium or in Kasarani.

“We want to be held accountable for what we agree with each county. Our word is our bond,” the DP said on Monday.

The countrywide dialogues will then reach a climax with the Nairobi event, during which Ruto and his running mate will officially sign commitment charters.

The charters will be signed at the county and national levels and will be used to hold elected officials accountable for the common mwanainchi’s problems.

Among the politicians who are expected to be William Ruto’s running mates include Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, Alice Wahome, Ndindi Nyoro, Kimani Ichungwa, and Ann Waiguru.