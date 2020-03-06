Investigate Everyone Including DP Ruto- Mutua To DCI

(KDRTV)-Machakos governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to probe everybody including the Deputy President William Ruto.

The governor was speaking during an event in Kagundo town where he echoed the work of the DCI had done up to this far, in the murder of sergeant Kenei who was attached to the DP office

“I fully support the investigative work being undertaken by DCI boss George Kinoti and urge him to tell us who killed or who ordered the killing of a young man, who was someone’s son, sibling, cousin, lover and friend. Sgt Kenei deserves justice,” He said.

Mutua asserted that that murder of the sergeant and other previous assassinations were never fully resolved and thus a culture of impunity has been established with culprits getting away with criminal offenses

“Sgt Kenei’s brutal killing should be the turning point so that we end such killings,” He added.

On the same note, Mutua also pleaded with the DCI boss George Kinoti to furnish a statement from everyone who works at the office of the Deputy President including William Ruto himself.

According to the Machakos county boss, the recording of the statement should commence with the Deputy President as the water flows to the lower ends.

According to our previous reports, Mutua had claimed that DP Ruto had threatened his life and thus also wanted the second in command to record a statement on the same

“When Ruto goes to write a statement on who killed Kenei, he should also tell Kenyans why he threatened me he should, because that matter is pending,” Mutua said.

According to Mutua, Kipyegon was killed since he received instructions to facilitate a corrupt, high-stake scam