Miguna Miguna Says Bobi Wine Won Uganda Presidential Election

(KDRTV)-Exiled Kenya-Canadian based lawyer Miguna Miguna has insisted that Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi won the just concluded Uganda`s presidential elections

The controversial sentiments emerged after the electoral body of Uganda declared the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni as the victor of the polls by garnering 59 per cent of the total votes.

READ ALSO: (Video) Celebrations as Bobi Wine Votes in Uganda

Miguna took to his Twitter on Saturday, January 17, claiming that by Musevi allowing the polls agency to ‘afford’ Bobi 35 per cent of the votes, he conceded the defeat.

“As far as I am concerned, Bobi Wine has won the Presidential Election in Uganda. For a tyrant like Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to allow the Compromised Uganda Electoral Commission to “give” Bobi Wine more than 3.1 million (35%) votes is to confess defeat. Congratulations, Bobi Wine. Viva” said Miguna

As far as I am concerned, @HEBobiwine has WON the Presidential Election in Uganda. For a tyrant like @KagutaMuseveni to allow the Compromised Uganda Electoral Commission to "give" @HEBobiwine more than 3.1 million (35%) votes is to confess DEFEAT. Congratulations, @HEBobiwine. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 16, 2021

Many people around the world received that victory of incumbent President Yoweri Museveni with a cold heart.

KDRTV for many instances posted reports of many political bigwigs branding Museveni as a dictator; such politicians had rallied behind Bobi Wine

KDRTV also established that Bobi had not conceded the defeat even after Museveni being declared a victor.

https://www.facebook.com/GovernorMigunaMiguna/posts/1539809472875094

Reportedly, Bobi Wine also maintained that he won the elections.

Before elections, President Museveni was under fierce critic after his government was considered to be breaching the fundamental rights of Bobi Wine, that of his allies and supporters.

READ ALSO: Bobi Wine’s Wife, Shades Light on Museveni’s Dictatorship

After the polls, Bobi Wine claimed that his life was in danger after saying that military officer penetrated his compound.

The sentiment by Miguna Miguna that Bobi Wine is the legit victor of the Uganda president polls elicited mixed reactions;

Museveni won fairly

For peace

Avoiding civil war

Ugandans are wise — Keizer (@ERossruy) January 16, 2021

He won bt Ec couldn't announce him evn security team which was on the Ec caught talking nt knowing they were live en they said imagine all guns here en security personnel en u dare announce Bobi wine en they laughed 😭😭😭💔💔🇺🇬🙏Lord help us ur the only hope we have now 😭🙏 — 🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@kyomugashorenny) January 17, 2021

African politics is at a stage where conflict resolution is mostly through physical conflict. The dictators in our midst list their humanity a long time ago & shld be removed as a matter of urgency to stop them from turning every African into them — AccidentalGuy (@KahariThaddeus) January 17, 2021

In africa, you can't remove a dictator via the ballot, the only way is through a revolution as the Dr @MigunaMiguna always say. — _lordennis🇰🇪 (@W_Dennis001) January 17, 2021

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.