Is this Uhuru Kenyatta’s Masterplan to Block Raila from 2022?

(KDRTV) – Wednesday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and three coastal governors has widened claims that the President is taking the country back to the era of regional kingpins. This could be part of a wider plot to block ODM leader Raila Odinga from vying for the Presidency in 2022.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, in a message shared on social media, announced that they had held a meeting with Uhuru at State House. Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi were also in attendance.

Joho did not reveal what they discussed with the President. State House has also not issued a statement over the same.

https://web.facebook.com/alihassanjoho/posts/3877442678980716

However, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi took to social media to admonish the President for plotting to return the country back to tribal politics. He warned that DP William Ruto was working hard to unite the country through his hustler politics.

These are Uhuru's dirty political tricks. He wants to empower tribal chiefs by building village parties for them. This is pure divide and rule theory at play. He's unhappy that #HustlerMovement has changed the conversation to a tribeless one. Wakenya sio wajinga.#Raila pic.twitter.com/mdSv3AEBZ8 — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) March 24, 2021

According to blogger Dennis Itumbi, ODM leader Raila Odinga could be the biggest loser if the President’s recent moves achieve the desired effect.

Itumbi claims that the President and his men are working to block Raila from his traditional support bases in Western Kenya and the coast region. The government was behind the recent by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai where ANC and Ford Kenya carried the day.

Immediately after the elections, there has been propaganda that Raila has lost the Luhya voting block. Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula are now in charge.

I hope everyone UNDERSTANDS and SUPPORTS H.E UHURU'S vicious assault to DISMEMBER odm…long life my BELOVED JUBILEE! @makaumutua pic.twitter.com/DpjthWk0S3 — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 24, 2021

The same happened in Machakos where Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu won the Senatorial by-elections last week. Governor Alfred Mutua withdrew the Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate days to the elections. KDRTV has reliably been told the Governor withdrew his candidate after receiving a call from State House.

The Kamba community has to be united behind one kingpin, Kalonzo Musyoka.

Wednesday’s meeting with coastal governors comes at a time the region has been crying for a local party. More importantly, Uhuru reunited the three Governors who have been pulling in different directions. Is the President behind the push for a coastal political party?

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted three Governors from the Coast – Joho (Mombasa), Kingi (Kilifi) and Mvurya ( Kwale) at his 'chill spot' at State House, Nairobi.

During the first term of the Jubilee administration, it was a spot where he chilled with his deputy Ruto. pic.twitter.com/vb8xnboRvt — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) March 24, 2021

Raila has publicly opposed calls for the region to form its own political party.

Itumbi claims that Jubilee Party honchos are planning to call Raila to the negotiating table and force him to support a candidate of their choice, probably Gideon Moi or Mudavadi. Without the Luhya community and the coastal region, Raila will be forced to accept anything offered to him.