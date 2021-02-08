Isaac Mwaura, Omanga Among 7 Tanga Tanga Senators Expelled by Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has expelled six nominated Senators over Disciplinary issues, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced.

The six include Isaac Mwaura and Tanga Tanga stalwart Millicent Omanga.

The others are Naomi Waqo, Mary Yiane, Victor Prengeei and Iman Falhada.

Tuju said that the expulsion which has been communicated to the Senate and Registrar of political parties is effective immediately.

This means that the Senators cease to hold their positions in Parliament and the party will communicate the nomination of new Senators.

Mwaura appeared before the party’s Disciplinary Committee last week over allegations of showing disloyalty to Jubilee and contravening the party’s code of conduct.

The politician, who has recently been in the limelight over wrong reasons, was accused of publicly announcing that he had joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with DP William Ruto.

He also allegedly made remarks which brought disrepute to President Uhuru Kenyatta during a rally in Msambweni.

Omanga and the other 4 members are accused of missing a Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House in May last year.

The meeting ratified the removal of Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Majority leader and Majority Whip respectively.

They all appeared for Disciplinary hearings last year.