Isiolo Court Jails Five Ethiopians For Being In Kenya Illegally

An Isiolo court has jailed five Ethiopians for two months after being found guilty of being in Kenya illegally.

Appearing before Isiolo Law Courts Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai, the foreigners admitted to the crime.

However, in their defense, they noted that they were coming to Nairobi to live with their families but did not know it was wrong to be in the country without the necessary documents.

The Ethiopian nationals were intercepted on Saturday Ngaremara area on the Isiolo – Marsabit road in a vehicle headed for Nairobi.

They were arrested by police officers and taken to Isiolo Police Station.

The officers also impounded their vehicle.

While issuing the ruling, Magistrate Mungai stated that the issue has become very common in Isiolo, further directing that the foreigners be repatriated after serving the sentence.

