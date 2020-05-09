Italian Volunteer Worker Kidnapped in Kilifi In 2018 Finally Released

(KDRTV)-Italian volunteer worker Silvia Romano who was kidnapped in Kilifi, Kenya in 2018 has been freed – Italian Prime Minister and Italian Foreign Affairs Minister reported on Sartuday

Silvia Romano who is a non-governmental organization (African Milele Onlus) manager reportedly was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from Chakara area and here whereabouts remained unclear up to Sartuday when Italy announced the fortunate reports about her

Read also: Kenya Reports 28 More COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths As Tally Jumps 649

The fortunate news was announced by the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte who took to his twitter account to reveal the reports

Silvia Romano è stata liberata! Ringrazio le donne e gli uomini dei servizi di intelligence esterna. Silvia, ti aspettiamo in Italia! — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) May 9, 2020

The same announcements were made by the Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio

“I wanted to give you good news. Silvia Romano is free. The state leaves no one behind. A hug to your family. And thanks to our intelligence, the Aise in particular, the Farnesina and all those who worked on it,” he posted.

Volevo darvi una buona notizia. #SilviaRomano è libera. Lo Stato non lascia indietro nessuno.

Un abbraccio alla sua famiglia. E un grazie alla nostra intelligence, all’Aise in particolare, alla Farnesina e a tutti coloro che ci hanno lavorato. pic.twitter.com/WJreRDoCSW — Luigi Di Maio (@luigidimaio) May 9, 2020

Reports indicate that Romano was among the people who were ambushed on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, by suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen who reportedly wounded 5 residents

Certain reports emerged in December 2018 that the 23-year-old was alive and was being held in Kenya but the specific location was not revealed

Again, the police denounced the reports on January 2019 that the Italian aid worker had been taken to neighboring Somalia

KDRTV understands that Al-Shabaab militants have been carrying out a series of kidnappings of both Kenyans and foreigners in coast regions

It is believed that the same reason was the key cause of fallout between Somalian and Kenya troops and the Al-Shabaab troops.

Read also: Mutahi Ngunyi Completely Destroys Itumbi, Murkomen With Savage Tweet

Since the Al-Shabaab started that attacks in Kenya especially along the coastal region, many foreign countries have issued travel advice to their nationals something that his halted the tourism sector along the coastal region of Kenya.