Mutahi Ngunyi Completely Destroys Itumbi, Murkomen With Savage Tweet

(KDRTV) – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has been spoiling for war with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in recent times.

Ngunyi has recently taken to provoking Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Tanga Tanga errand boy Dennis Itumbi on Twitter.

If there is one thing associated with Ruto, then it is the manipulation of the Bible to fit his ego. Ruto is known for his huge church donations, something that has come to be associated with Tanga Tanga. The DP has also taken to fighting his political enemies with Bible verses.

The man from Sugoi claims that he doesn’t need a godfather because he has God the father.

So on Friday, Mutahi Ngunyi cheekily asked Murkomen to suggest for him a Bible verse he should read over the weekend. He also asked Itumbi to avoid the discussion because it is beyond his IQ.

“My FREN Murkomen ANY Bible VERSE for me this WEEKEND? Be nice. As for you, I suggest you READ Chapter 8 of Niccolo Machiavelli’s book The Prince. It is about obtaining a PRINCIPALITY through WICKEDNESS. Please @OleItumbi KEEP OFF this one. Don’t READ it. It’s ABOVE your IQ,” Ngunyi cheekily asked.

Now if you follow Ngunyi on Twitter, you will understand that he has lately be thrashing the DP’s Bible analofy.

Anyway, both Itumbi and Murkomen have not responded. We hope they will.