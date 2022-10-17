Connect with us

News

Ivy Chelimo, Lady Behind ‘Riggy G’ Nickname Lands A Job In DP Gachagua’s Office

Remember the lady who came up with moniker Riggy G to refer to the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua? Her name is Ivy Chelimo. After the name Riggy G became famous, the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua decided to look out for the lady so that he could reward her. Little did the lady know that she would land a lucrative job in the deputy president’s office. 

Earlier today, Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, who was presiding over an event marking the World Food Day in Kajiado County on Monday, October 17, announced that Ivy Chelimo will now be working in his office. Nonetheless, the Deputy President did not disclose which role Chelimo would take up.

“The young lady watched me during the deputy presidential debate with Martha Karua Azimio la Umoja running mate] and thought my name was a bit difficult. She then decided to make it a little melodious and crafted Riggy G. I have looked for her and awarded her a job opportunity in my office,” said Gachagua.

According to the lady, Ivy Chelimo, he was contacted on Monday morning to accompany the deputy president.In a statement, Ivy said that the deputy president was keen on ensuring more youth took up jobs in the new government.

Also read DP Gachagua Finally Accepts His Viral Nickname ‘Riggy-G’ 

“The Deputy President called me today morning and made a statement saying ‘until when will we tell the youth that they are the leaders of tomorrow yet they are not giving us spaces to take up opportunities in government.’ I assure you that he [Rigathi Gachagua] has protocols in place to make sure the youth take up the opportunities,” said Chelimo.

 

