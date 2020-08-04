Ivy Minyow Onyango! Unmasking Gorgeous Girl Behind COVID-19 Billions

(KDRTV) – As other countries rush against time to create a vaccine for the dreaded COVID-19 virus, the Kenyan government is working round the clock to make COVID-19 billionaires.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), a government agency that supplies health equipment to all public entities is on the spot for awarding multi-billion tenders to questionable briefcase companies. Kilig Limited is one of the companies which was single-sourced to supply 450,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in March. The tender was worth Ksh 4 Billion.

Read Also: Fresh Details! David Murathe at the Centre of the Ksh 4 Billion COVID-19 Scandal

A little known woman called Ivy Minyow Onyango is listed as the sole director of the shadow company. we dug deep to find out more about Ivy, who is the latest billionaire in town (at least on paper).

Ivy Minyow Onyango is a 27-year-old Kenyan Advocate of High Court of Kenya who was admitted to the bar in 2019 after being gazetted by Council of Education on 21st December 2018.

Ivy joined Kenya School of Law in January 2017 for Advocates Training Programme. Previously, she was a student at the Kenyatta University School of Law (KUSOL) from 2011 and went to Maryhill High School in Thika for her secondary school education.

Read Also: Detectives Threaten Waluke’s Family as MP Rots at Kamiti Prisons

In the LSK Website, Ivy Minyow Onyango Advocate is listed as an active holder of 2020 Practicing Certificate. She discloses that she practices at “self” and gives her physical address as CMM Gardens along Rhapta Road, Westlands in Nairobi.

In terms of areas of legal practice, Ivy reveals she her practice Commercial Law-General (40%), Intellectual Property Law (20%) and Conveyancing Law (40%). This raises the possibility that Ivy may have incorporated the company Kiliq Limited for a client in which case she may enjoy the benefit of Client-Advocate privilege.