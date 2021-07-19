Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jacob Zuma Appears For First Time In Virtual Corruption Trial From Jail

Jacob Zuma has appeared in a corruption virtual hearing from a jail room.

By

Published

Jacob Zuma in a virtual hearing online
Jacob Zuma in a virtual hearing online

KDRTV NEWS: South Africa`s former president Jacob Zuma has appeared on a video link in a corruption case from jail since he was prisoned.

This is the first time the former president is seen after he was jailed.

The besieged former president is now facing fraud charges dated back to the 1990s.

Jacob Zuma`s sentence sparked violent protests in the country after the protestors engaged the police in a violent confrontation.

At least 200 people have been killed following the violent protests; some protestors looted supermarkets, set them alight while others burn buses.

Dozens of people were arrested by the police that sought the help of the military men to quell the unrest.

The case hearing took place online following the measures deployed by the South African government to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Jacob Zuma and his supporters have blamed the political witch hunt from the current President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies.

Zuma`s case is significant since it is seen as a test of the South Africa rule of law.

Zuma was impeached in his second term in office after ruling for nine years following allegations of corruption in his government.

It is alleged that Zuma granted three Indian-born businessmen Atul, Ajay, and Rajesh Gupta access to state resources and influence over government policies.

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019