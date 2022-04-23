Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jalang’o Celebrates After Winning ODM Ticket For Lang’ata Parliamentary Seat

By

Published

image 380x226 62639f0bed0b2
Felix Odiwuor celebrates

It was a good moment to celebrate for Felix Odiwour after he was announced the winner in Lang’ata ODM nominations.

Former Kiss FM radio Presenter Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has clinched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

Jalang’o emerged as the victor in the Lang’ata polls after he garnered 3,509 votes and was closely followed by Oscar Omoke who got 1,612 votes.
Also in the race was former Gor Mahia Treasurer, Sally Bolo who garnered 138 votes.

The media personality took to social media to thank his proponents for supporting his bid to serve them. Jalang’o had promised to transform Langata constituency.

images 46

Felix Odiwuor photo courtesy

“God has given me the chance to fly the Azimio Flag in the August elections. Thank you Langata. We are one step in. Now the real work begins and God is above everything,” read the statement in part.

Few weeks ago, it had been rumoured that a direct ODM ticket was given to someone else.
However, the party’s ODM National Elections Board Chairperson, Catherine Mumma denied the allegations.

“We are pleased to inform our members that the process of consensus-building with respect to the positions of governor, senator and woman rep, and MPs for the two counties Nairobi and Mombasa is progressing well and the conclusion shall thereof be communicated as soon as we finalize,” she stated.

Also read Jalango’s Wife Begs Kenyans To Vote For Him: We need a new lot of fresh leaders

Consequently, Jalang’o will be facing incumbent, Langata member of parliament Nixon Korir of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020