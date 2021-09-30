Jalangó Warned Not To Get ‘Fat And Greedy’ After Joining Parliament

Kiss FM presenter Jalangó has been warned not to fall into the typical politician narrative in case he wins the Langata MP seat in 2022.

Comedian Eric Omondi has said in the case that happens, he will personally ensure Jalangó is ousted and never reelected.

Omondi, who is currently working with presidential hopeful billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi, said that Kenyan politicians are thieves a reason why he’s pushing Wanjigi to win with his “Fagia Wote” Campaign.

“If Jalang’o gets Langata seat and I see him getting fat and not making sense..this parliament is full of dirt and prostitution, if Jalang’o tries that nonsense, I will deal with him personally,” said Omondi.

“Bro, if you get there and change, I will deal with you. I will know if you become a thief.”

Omondi said that he will support Jalangó fully in his campaign urging him also to join him in his viral campaign.

Wanjigi and Jalang’o are ODM party members.

While Jalas formally joined the party on July 15, 2021, Wanjigi is among the founders of the party.

Jalas will try to use his popularity to join politics and bring change.

“There is very little you can do to society if you are not influential. I want to go and make a difference in Langata and make them great again,” Jalang’o said while announcing his political ambitions.

