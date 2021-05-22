Connect with us

Why Gidi Gidi Was Denied Entry To Plane Headed To France

By

Published

gidi 1200x700 2

Radio Jambo presenter Gidi Gidi was on Wednesday night forced to cancel his travel to France to see his daughter after he was denied entry to the plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The presenter was forced to give up his seat last minute and cancel his journey following last-minute changes in response to the new covid-19 travel regulations.

READ ALSO: Very Few People Voted-Murathe And Tuju Explain Why Jubilee Was Crushed In By-Elections

“I had no option but to turn back to the arrivals section, feeling disappointed and wasted. I picked my luggage which was already removed from the plane and went back home,” he lamented.

Gidi said that he reached out to his daughter to apologize following the mishap but blamed the airline for the miscommunication since they failed to mention travelers with visit visas were not allowed to tour France.

The Patanisho presenter was headed to France to celebrate her daughter’s birthday as she turned 5.

“What Marie-Rose doesn’t know is that I won’t be seeing her. I was bumped out of the Wednesday night flight to Paris,” the musician wrote.

“I feel the airline should have informed me on these new guidelines before booking or before check-in. However they have since apologised for the hitch and offered to refund the ticket in full without any penalties.”

France currently has in place more relaxed restrictions for several non-EU countries, including the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic stabilizes on the national territory, the propagation of the virus in certain countries, and in particular of several variants of interest raising fears of a risk of increased transmissibility or vaccine escape, requires a reinforcement of the control measures for arrivals from these countries,” the French government announced.

