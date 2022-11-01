Justine Muturi Joins the Judicial Service Commsion After Taking Oath

Attorney General Justin Muturi has taken the oath of office and has now joined the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The former National Assembly Speaker was sworn in in an event that was presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court buildings.

Speaking moments after taking his oath Muturi assured that he will discharge his duties to his level best.

“May I assure you of my full and unwavering support and commitment towards the fulfillment of the role of the Commission,” he said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on her part expressed confidence that Muturi will deliver in his mandate.

She added that Muturi’s experience will enhance the commission’s collective pursuit of the imperatives of securing the independence and accountability of the Judiciary as envisaged in Article 172 of the Constitution.

“I am certain you will be a valuable team-player in the Commission and serve as a link between the Commission and the executive branch as we work towards the realization of the constitutional mandate of the JSC,” she said.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is tasked with selecting suitable and proper candidates for appointment as judges as well as investigating complaints regarding judicial officers. It also advises the government on issues concerning the judiciary or the administration of justice.

The JSC is made up of the Chief Justice, one Supreme Court Judge elected by the judges, one Court of Appeal judge elected by the Court of Appeal judges, the Attorney General, one High Court judge, and one magistrate.

It also has two advocates, one nominated by the Public Service Commission and two public members nominated by the President and ratified by the National Assembly.

