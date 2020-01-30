News
Kalonzo Suggests Removal Of Governor`s Term Limit
(KDRTV)- The Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka has proposed the removal of Governors` term limit will back up the creation of a powerful; prime minister as Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reports
Kalonzo made the proposal while he was speaking on Wednesday during a meeting that brought together all Ukambani leaders where they decided to dump their differences and establish a united front
“Remove the term limits for Governors… But when it comes to the presidential limit, and I want to congratulate President Kenyatta on this, nobody will talk about removing the president’s term. No one will talk about that one,” said Kalonzo.
However, during the forum, the tension between Kalonzo and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu could be felt
The two faced off over the BBI meetings, however, they were apparently in an agreement when they walked together out of the meeting
The recommendations that emerged from the meeting for the Kitui BBI meeting include the establishment of a powerful prime minister post.
The meeting resolved that all the Ukambani leaders to attend the Kitui BBI rally organized by Charity Ngilu, and another which will be held later at Wote and will be organized by Kalonzo Musyoka
