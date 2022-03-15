Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kalonzo To Begin 2027 Presidential Campaign Immidiately After Raila Is Sworn In

By

Published

images 64

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he will begin popularizing his 2027 presidential bid as soon as Raila wins the August 9 general elections.

While addressing Tharaka Nithi residents on March 14, the Wiper party leader said that politics has taught him alot and he won’t seat and wait for anyone’s endorsement.

“Ukweli usemwe. Huyu mtu anaitwa Ruto alijua atakuwania urais 2022. Kwa hivyo alipokuwa naibu wa rais, alianza kampeni papo hapo. Hata na mimi nimejifunza hapo kwa Ruto…Tutaaapisha Raila na mimi naanza kampeni papo hapo,” he stated.

Kalonzo who has shelved his ambitions to support the ODM leader for the third time had expected that the former Prime Minister will endorse him as per their 2013 and 2017 agreements but it all ended in vain.

“Nilingojea mzee aseme Kalonzo tosha na nikaona vile anatembea akaona safari hii amekuja na bomu sio hata na risasi moja vile alikuwa anasema awali.” He stated.

Additionally, he stated that in order to avoid being short-changed, as is currently the case with the deputy president, he will work his way out and will not sit and wait for endorsements from anyone, including those who will have assisted in winning the presidency.

Kalonzo who is the latest politician to join the Azimio bandwagon is also expected to deputize the ODM leader for the third time since 2013.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019