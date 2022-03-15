Kalonzo To Begin 2027 Presidential Campaign Immidiately After Raila Is Sworn In

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he will begin popularizing his 2027 presidential bid as soon as Raila wins the August 9 general elections.

While addressing Tharaka Nithi residents on March 14, the Wiper party leader said that politics has taught him alot and he won’t seat and wait for anyone’s endorsement.

“Ukweli usemwe. Huyu mtu anaitwa Ruto alijua atakuwania urais 2022. Kwa hivyo alipokuwa naibu wa rais, alianza kampeni papo hapo. Hata na mimi nimejifunza hapo kwa Ruto…Tutaaapisha Raila na mimi naanza kampeni papo hapo,” he stated.

Kalonzo who has shelved his ambitions to support the ODM leader for the third time had expected that the former Prime Minister will endorse him as per their 2013 and 2017 agreements but it all ended in vain.

“Nilingojea mzee aseme Kalonzo tosha na nikaona vile anatembea akaona safari hii amekuja na bomu sio hata na risasi moja vile alikuwa anasema awali.” He stated.

Additionally, he stated that in order to avoid being short-changed, as is currently the case with the deputy president, he will work his way out and will not sit and wait for endorsements from anyone, including those who will have assisted in winning the presidency.

Kalonzo who is the latest politician to join the Azimio bandwagon is also expected to deputize the ODM leader for the third time since 2013.