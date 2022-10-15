Kamkunji MP Wants President William Ruto To Declare Gikomba Market Disaster Area

Earlier on, the Gikomba fire ravaged Gashosho and Dry Fish markets and gutted blocks of Gorofani and Bondeni estates on October 15, 2022. Hours after the incident, Kamkunji MP Yussuf Hassan has called on President William Ruto to declare Gikomba market a disaster area. Properties worth millions were destroyed by the fire.

“Another fire in Gikomba, another day of utter devastation, destruction and despair for the traders and residents.I’m appealing to Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja to declare Gikomba a disaster area,” Hassan said.

However, thousands of traders have suffered incalculable losses. According to the Kenya Redcross, the fire started near the Dispensary at Gashosho area at around 1 am. Additionally, MP Hassan pleaded with the President to set up a special fire fund, and provide urgent assistance to the victims of the fire.

“They need help to rebuild and restock and get back on their feet again,” he added.

This is not the first time Gikomba Market, East Africa’s largest open-air market, caught fire. Gikomba market has been a source of income for many people including food vendors, second-hand clothes traders, carpenters, business people to name but a few.