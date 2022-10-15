Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kamkunji MP Wants President William Ruto To Declare Gikomba Market Disaster Area

By

Published

Kamukunji MO Yusuf Abdi
Kamukunji Mp Yusuf Abdi

Earlier on, the Gikomba fire ravaged Gashosho and Dry Fish markets and gutted blocks of Gorofani and Bondeni estates on October 15, 2022. Hours after the incident,  Kamkunji MP Yussuf Hassan has called on President William Ruto to declare Gikomba market a disaster area. Properties worth millions were destroyed by the fire.

Gikomba fire

Gikomba fire

“Another fire in Gikomba, another day of utter devastation, destruction and despair for the traders and residents.I’m appealing to Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja to declare Gikomba a disaster area,” Hassan said.

However, thousands of traders have suffered incalculable losses. According to the Kenya Redcross, the fire started near the  Dispensary at Gashosho area at around 1 am. Additionally, MP Hassan pleaded with the President to set up a special fire fund, and provide urgent assistance to the victims of the fire.

Also read Details of DP William Ruto’s Meeting with Gikomba Mitumba traders

“They need help to rebuild and restock and get back on their feet again,” he added.

This is not the first time Gikomba Market, East Africa’s largest open-air market, caught fire. Gikomba market has been a source of income for many people including food vendors, second-hand clothes traders, carpenters, business people to name but a few.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019