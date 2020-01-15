Kasarani No-Go Zone As Police Descend Matatu Strike

(KDRTV)- Kasarani area was today a no-go zone as chaotic scenes were witnessed as protesting matatu operators engaged the police in running battles after the strike entered the third day

KDRTV learned that the operators lit several bonfires with tires and blocked sections of the Kasarani-Mwiki road with stones and sticks.

KDRTV talked to a representative from Mwiki Sacco that has its matatus operating in the route, who expressed their frustrations which they blame on the county government of Nairobi

The police reportedly arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m to disperse the protesting matatu operators

“These protests have been going on since December 2019. This is not a feeder road, it is the main road from Kasarani. “The people we have elected like MCAs and the MP are not doing anything. Things on the ground are bad, you should see for yourself,” stated the representative.

The matatu operators affirmed that they are not going to relent and will not resume work until the road is renovated

The matatu operators were soon joined by the counterparts the Boda Boda operators who could be seen circling various areas blaring horns

The noisy protest started at around 6 a.m and was disrupted when the police arrived the scene lobbing teargas canisters sending the protestors scampering away

“It is only now that the protests are dying down. The police are still here,” said one of the protestors

The began on Monday and the commuters from the area were forced to walk to Roysambu intersection with the Thika Road to board matatus in the morning to town and other areas

The Boda Boda operators hiked the price as bus service also notifying their customers of the disruptions in the Kasarani-Mwiki route

10:56 Kasarani-Sunton teargas pekee, maandamano yameshika kazi. Roads in the worst state ever, I sense mass exodus! Landlords fasten your belts😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F0QbvFEsEi via @parklandschief — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) January 15, 2020

10:53 Current situation: Kasarani Mwiki road, police dispersing demo with teargas cc Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/AHtUg4bQoE via @odiefrank — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) January 15, 2020

The exiled Kenyan-Canadian Lawyer Miguna Miguna has faulted the mainstream media for not covering what he called police brutality during the protests in Kasarani area