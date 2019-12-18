KCSE 2019: Kapsabet Boys Produces Country`s Top Student

Kapsabet Boys High school produces the best student in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (2019) which was just released today by the Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha.

The School in Nandi county has been an academic giant for the past 3 to 5 years.

Tony Buluma Wabuko was the student announced as the student during the national function presided over by the Education Cabinet Secretary.

Tony scored a straight-A plain with 87.15 points

The teenager was among the top ten in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in which he garnered 433 marks to become the 8th nationwide.

The National School which is located within Kapsabet town in Emgwen constituency came second on the national performance scoreboard with a total of 49 straight As.

Top Ten Students in 2019 KCSE

1. Tony Wabuko – Kapsabet Boys High School – 87.159

2. Barasa Maryanne Njeri – Kenya High- 87.0

3. Aboge Odhiambo – Kapsabet Boys – 87.08

4. Anthony Ochieng – Maseno School – 86.9

5. Natasha Wawira Kenya – High School – 86.1

6. Kizito Ezra – Moi High School – 86.9

7. Long’ali Chemangat – 86.92

8. Ndathi Hellen Njoki – Kenya High- 86.91

9. Siele Chelagat – Moi Forces Academy Lanet – 86.90

10. Laura Chelagat Ruto- St Brigids Kiminini- 86.0