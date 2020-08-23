KEMSA SCANDAL: DP Ruto Allies Ask CS Kagwe To resign

(KDRTV)-Politicians led by the former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto is now bidding for the resignation of the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to enable for easy probe into accusations of misappropriation of funds in his Ministry

According to the politicians, the lives of Kenyans have been put under the bus after the scandal stormed the Kenyan Medical and Supplies Authority (KEMSA)

The politicians based their contentions on the fact that the donors have threatened to cut off their donations following the fraud.

Khalwale thus said that CS Kagwe failed Kenyans and thus he should take a responsibility to resign.

“I want Kagwe to be a good leader. He should take political responsibility by resigning from the current position he is holding. While donors are wiring in money to help contain the pandemic, a few individuals have found a playing field by embezzling it. This is wrong,” said Khalwale.

The former Kakamega Senator`s viewpoints surfaced after it came to light that KEMSA could not shed light on Ksh. 43 billion donated to Kenya to facilitate the battle against coronavirus

The investigative bodies are also following up allegations that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donated to Kenya by Chinese mogul Jack Ma, were sold to Tanzania

Our people deserve access to the unambiguous fact that the thinking of the dynasties represents the bad & ugly of the past, and that the hustler movement is the gateway to equal opportunity for the children of Kenya. Today in Kimilili in Bungoma courtesy of @DidmusWaBarasa, pic.twitter.com/i4qYjp5DES — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) August 22, 2020

The politician thus urged authorities to make sure that individuals who encouraged such fraud are severely punished to serve as an example.

Khalwale remarked were supported by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa who asked Kagwe “smell the coffee and swallow his pride”.

The pair made such sentiments while in Kimilili on Sartuday where the spoke to the residents and promoted their support to Deputy President Wiliam Ruto.

The Global Fund and USAID also fretted about how Kenya is managing medical procurement s and health facilities

However, in its statement, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) reprimanded the media urging them to make sure that “any information of wrongdoing must be passed to the rightful agencies for clear action.”

Party statement on KEMSA… pic.twitter.com/Kdkre0KNc2 — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 22, 2020

