Kenya Clarifies Reports of Kenyan Mercenaries Fighting Against Russia in Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has dismissed reports alleging that five Kenyans are serving as mercenaries in Ukraine.

In a statement on Friday evening, Sing’oei Kenya is a signatory 1989 United Nations Convention on International Convention against the recruitment, use, financing, and training of mercenaries.

“The Government of Kenya has noted with concern the allegation that 5 individuals, perceived to be Kenyans, are serving as mercenaries in Ukraine. As a signatory to the “1989 United Nations Convention on International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries”, and the “1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa.

“Kenya rejects the allegations and dissociates herself from any alleged mercenary presence and activities in Ukraine,” read the statement in part.

Sing’oei also noted that Kenya is guided by the foreign policy of non-interference in the affairs of other states.

“Kenya’s interaction with other State Actors of International Relations continues to be guided by her Foreign Policy of non-interference in affairs of other states, non-alignment as well as peaceful settlement of disputes,” he added.

The statement comes after Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that a total of 13,387 foreign mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine to fight the neo-Nazis.

Out of the 13, 387 foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, the MoD noted that 5, 962 have been eliminated.

Russia noted 249 mercenaries emanated from 13 African countries with 103 of them being eliminated.

Nigeria recorded the highest number of soldiers with 97, with Russia claiming 47 had been killed.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to track and personally record all foreign mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine to participate in combat operations,” the statement read.

Also Read: Zelensky- Africa Is A Hostage of Russia’s War on Ukraine