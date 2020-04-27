Kenya Confirms 8 New Coronavirus As Tally Jumps To 363

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government has confirmed 8 new positive cases of coronavirus as the national tally jumps to 363

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday during a press conference announced that four of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa, three in Nairobi and one in Kwale

According to the CS, all the 8 patients were Kenyans and he added that 5 were picked by the surveillance team while the remaining are were from the mandatory quarantine units

Mutahi Kagwe also announced that the number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 increased to 114 after 8 more patients were discharged

“We are learning from experiences elsewhere, countries are opening up much earlier than we think we should, other countries have delayed…but we want to make our own measures based on our own experiences and based on what we have seen as a people,” he said. “If we discipline ourselves we can begin to defeat this virus. My hope and prayer is that this is what is going to happen.”

This has come barely a day after the Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha announced that schools will resume operations in June.

In other reports, many countries around the world have started to reopen partially.

KDRTV understands that the US states of Georgia and Oklahoma had reopened businesses while China reported that all the COVID-19 patients in the Wahun city where the virus originated had been discharged