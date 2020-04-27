Uproar Over Dennis Itumbi’s ‘State House Drunkard’ Tweet

(KDRTV) – Did Deputy President William Ruto give the green light to blogger Dennis Itumbi to compare the DP’s Karen Residence with State House.

Itumbi has raised eyebrows after he claimed that whereas the official resident of the Deputy President in Karen has a chapel, State House has a restaurant and a bar.

“The Family Priest DP William Ruto delivers the sermon to the family at the home Chapel. For Your Information, State House has a retreat. In the retreat a Gazebo, a restaurant and a bar,” Itumbi said in a tweet accompanied with Ruto’s pictures.

On Sunday, Ruto shared pictures of himself leading the sermon at the Karen Residence. He said he prayed for Coronavirus victims and also the nation at large.

However, it is Itumbi’s post which has raised eyebrows with Kenyans questioning what the former State House employee intended to communicate.

Blogger Robert Alai, faulted Ruto for trying mask Kenya’s problems in the religion. The outspoken blogger said this could be detrimental.

“DP Ruto must avoid masking Kenya’s problems in religion. We shouldn’t allow the campaign to be on who is more godly than the other. Religion is absolute truth to the believers. Trying to push people to engage in public discourse depending on their faith levels is dangerous,” Alai said.

Blogger Abuga Makori jokingly called on Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to quarantine Itumbi over the remarks.