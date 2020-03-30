Kenya Confirms 8 News Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Cases Now 50

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government through the Health Ministry has announced that the country has confirmed 8 new cases of coronavirus

The total number of the positive case of coronavirus is now 50

The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday during a presser at Afya House confirmed that the country registered new positive cases of coronavirus and that the total number is now 50

“The eight cases are spread out in Kitui (1), Nairobi (6) and Mombasa (1),” he said.

According to the CS, 88 samples were taken from people who made close contact with 42 previous victims of the dreadful coronavirus.

Among the confirmed cases is a patient at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Mutahi Kagwe further said that authorities are tracing people who made close contacts with the 50 patient who have contracted the virus

KDRTV understands that the total number of close contacts now stands at 1474

“Out of this, 231 have been discharged after completing mandatory 14-day follow up,” CS Kagwe said, adding that teams are now monitoring 1211 close contacts.

So far, 1005 people have been tested for the coronavirus

On the lead is Nairobi county with 37 cases, Kilifi 6, Mombasa 4, Kajiado, Kwale, and Kitui each having one positive case.

“This means the virus is now being spread through community transmission and it calls for more personal responsibility,” CS Kagwe added.

According to the Health CS, community transmission means that the virus is no longer imported but is rather spread among the community.

He thus urged all Kenyans to strictly observe the imposed measures such as social distancing, hand-washing and the dusk-to-dawn curfew to enhance the battle against coronavirus

