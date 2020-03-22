Kenya Discloses Telemedicine Technology To Enhance Fight Against Covid-19

(KDRTV)-Kenya has greatly enhanced its battle against the dreadful coronavirus by disclosing a telemedicine center (CT scan at the Kenyatta National Hospital)

According to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the CT scan center was of its kind in Africa and will help in detecting the coronavirus in three to five minutes

Mutahi who was speaking during the launch of the facility on Sunday, March 22 said that apart from testing, the facility will a 24-hour service that will coordinate results from all the 47 counties

“Through this technology, instead of sending a radiologist to every county, CT scans from those counties can just be interpreted from here,” said the CS.

Mutahi Kagwe further added that the center will act as the training facility for doctors who are at the frontline to battle the world pandemic (coronavirus)

Kagwe further echoed the efforts of the medics that they have bestowed towards the fight against coronavirus and has thus assured them government support and protection at the battle against the Covid-19 continues.

“The nurses, the doctors and clinical officers, I want to assure you that the government is going to ensure that you are protected and you are trained for protection,” he said

This has after the number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus hit 15

The government has also announced strict measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 which has claimed the lives of more 13, 000 in Africa alone.

Today we have the seen reality of #COVID-19 CT Scans from @KenyaGovernors 47 Counties can be interpreted live at the New state of the art @KNH_hospital Diagnostic Imaging Centre, through the use of #Technology and read by Doctors across the 🌍#KomeshaCoroan@WHOKenya pic.twitter.com/6tcKctKFSu — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) March 22, 2020

The government has advised the entertainment joints such as bars and night clubs to review their operation time.

Public service vehicles (PSV) has also been advised to reduce the number of passengers to avoid crowding in the vehicles