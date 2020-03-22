Kilifi Governor Self-isolate After County Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19

KDRTV has verified reports that the Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has self-isolated after he came into contact with a high profile official in his administration who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

However, Kingi during the day said that he has been tested and the results came out to be negative for the dreadful coronavirus

The county boss further added that he would carry out the county responsibility until the obligatory 14-day self-isolation is over

KDRTV understands that the 14-days self-isolation began on Thursday last week. This is as per the advice of the Health Ministry in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor also reported that the affected county official has since been taken to an isolation room and those that made direct contact with him have been isolated.

“The patient has also provided us with the names and contacts of those with whom he had direct contact. Our County coronavirus emergency response teams have already been deployed across the county and are tracing each and every contact to ensure that all these people immediately and fully observe all coronavirus protocols including the mandatory 14 days quarantine so as to keep our people safe,” he said. “I also had the emergency response team visit me at my home to collect specimen for testing. I got my results and they turned Negative.” “Just like many people are currently working from home because of this pandemic, I will also work from home to ensure that I give proper and timely guidance to our people and particularly the Kilifi County coronavirus emergency response teams so as to safeguard our people from this pandemic,” he stated further.

The governor further asked his residents to observe all the security measures as advised by the Health Ministry.

The confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Kenya has hit 15 after the Health CS on Sunday announced that eight more cases were confirmed today.