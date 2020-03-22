Maruoane Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Marouane Fellaini, the former Manchester United midfielder has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus

The 23-year-old who is now a player at a Chinese club Shandong Luneg hinted that he hopes “to return to the game as soon as possible”.

According to reports by the Chinese media, the former Manchester United player is now in isolation at Jinan hospital, which has specialists in infectious diseases

The Belgium national shifted to China in 2019 after 11 seasons in England with United and Everton

Reports designate that Fellaini who returned to China to resume training is the first Chinese Super League player to contract the deadly virus.

“The official test confirmed that the player Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine observation period,” said a statement from the club “During this period, the player’s body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts. He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution.”

More reports reveal that Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and former Italy captain Paolo Maldini have also contracted the disease.