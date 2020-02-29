Kenya Least Prepared To Battle Coronavirus- America Journal

A research done by the America Journal has listed Kenya as the least prepared African Country to fight the deadly coronavirus

The research was done between January and February 2020 which accessed the preparedness of 13 countries listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having a high risk of importing the virus listed Kenya as the leat prepared country

The research did the listing based on the country` risk of importing the virus as the ability to manage it as well

The thirteen countries ranked by the Lancet as listed by WHO include Angola, Algeria, cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia

However, on the risk of importing the virus, Kenya was ranked moderate together with Tanzania and Ghana

Unfortunate;y, Kenya ranked the poorest in terms of preparedness with the researchers disclosing that Kenya is among the countries with the lowest capacity to manage the virus

“Morocco, Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana, and Kenya had similar moderate importation risk and population sizes; however, these countries presented variable levels of capacity (ranging from 34 to 75) and an overall low IDVI (<46), reflecting a high vulnerability except Morocco,” read the finding in part.

However, South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria were ranked as the countries with the highest risks of importing the virus from China

Kenya, as we speak, Kenya has a facility with only 11 beds situated at the Kenyatta National Hospital to battle the virus

However, the Kenyan government has announced that procedures are underway to establish a coronavirus health facility at the Mbagathi Hospital