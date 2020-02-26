Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads In Europe From Italy

KDRTV has verified reports that many European countries have confirmed their coronavirus first cases and many of such countries are linked to the growing outbreak from Italy

Countries like Croatia, Austria, and Switzerland disclosed that their first cases involved people who just came from Italy

The trend has also been evident in Algeria in Africa

In the other part of the world, the first coronavirus patient in Latin America was from Italy.

Thus, Italy has in the recent become the European`s worst affected country by the outbreak of the deadly virus

Italy has experienced 11 deaths and more than 300 confirmed cases

However, the neighbors have decided that closing the borders would “disproportionate”

Reports indicate that the Ministers of Health from France, Germany, Italy, and EU Commission are committed to keeping frontiers open at a meeting on Tuesday as new cases of the virus emerged throughout Europe and in Central and Southern Italy

“We’re talking about a virus that doesn’t respect borders,” said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

The counterpart from Germany Jens Spahn said that the neighbors have also taken the matter seriously by affirmed that they were afraid that the situation could get worse first before it gets better

However, the health secretary Matt Hancock said that there are no plans to stop flights from Italy

The coronavirus outbreak started in Chinese Hubei province and has since spread to other parts of the world including Africa.