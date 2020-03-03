Health
Kenya MPs Asked To Return Allowance After New York Trip Denounced Over Coronvairus
KDRTV has confirmed reports that the Kenyan Members of the National Assembly have been asked to return allowances allocated for their trip to New York to attend the United Nations meeting on gender equality
The trip was canceled by the National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi over fears of coronavirus
Consequently, the lawmakers who had received the per diem to attend the meeting were asked to refund the funds they had received ahead of the trip
The two-week annual meeting is focused on promoting gender equality and the women empowerment is usually attended by thousands of people drawn from various parts of the world
Read also: Kenya Suspends Flight From North Italy Amid Coronavirus Fears
However, the concerned organizing committee had scaled that event for one day amid fears of the coronavirus
The commission has also acted upon the direction of the U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and has since scrapped general debate and dozens of side events quoting that the full meeting would be done on a later date
In a letter on Friday to U.N member states from the chair of the commission, Guterres had “also strongly recommended that capital-based representatives refrain from traveling to headquarters.”
The coronavirus that had emerged from Chinese province Hubei, has since spread to about 60 countries across the globe
