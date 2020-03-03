Kenya Suspends Flight From North Italy Amid Coronavirus Fears

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan Government has suspended all flights from North Italy amid fears of the deadly coronavirus in Verona and Milan, which has killed more than 3000 people globally.

KDRTV has seen a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Emergency Response Committee on the Coronavirus Chairman and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The statement revealed that the cancelation of the flights will take effect immediately after a consultation was made with the Italian embassy.

“Following Consultations with the Italian Embassy and stakeholders, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus has concluded that flights from North of Italy, specifically Verona and Milan which usually has direct chartered flights to our coast be suspended effective March 3, 2020,” reads the statement. “This part of Italy is experiencing Coronavirus incidents which could affect safety to Kenyans.

The dreadful virus that surfaces in the Chinese province Hubei last year has since spread to more than 20 countries across the globe.

Reports have that it has spread into about 60 countries with more than 85000 infected people and has since killed more than 3000 with many death cases in China

So far, Italy, South Korea, France, and the US are some countries that have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus.

On the other side, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, and South Africa are among the African countries that have confirmed the first cases pf coronavirus

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus to be a world health emergency.