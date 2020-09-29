Kenya Records 210 More Infections, 7 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that 210 more people contracted the novel coronavirus bringing the total number of infections to 38, 378

The new figures were registered after 3 604 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Today 210 people have tested positive from a sample size of 3,604 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 38,378 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 545,019. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) September 29, 2020

Unfortunately, HEalth CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that seven more people succumbed to the respiratory disease raising the number of national fatalities to 707

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” said Kagwe.

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-55 Kericho-36 Kitui-24 Kiambi-21 Nakuru-19 Mombasa-15 Kisumu-10 Kisii-8 Kilifi-6 Turkana-5 Embu-5 Wajir-2 Machakos-1 Kakamega-1 Kwale-1 Nandi-1 Kajiado-1

The new figures recorded has come a day after the head of the state President Uhuru Kenyatta eased somecoronavirus restrictions imposed to halt the spread

However, there are is confusion concerning the reopening of schools.

CS Magoha had directed teachers employed on public schools to report to various schools ahead of simmering reopenings

However, the president said that conditions are not yet conducive for students to go back to schools.

uring the review of the restriction measures, the president increased the number of people to attend burials from 100 to 200

He also announced the number of people to attend church service could now be a third the premises

