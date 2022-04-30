Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyan Man Jailed For Life In US

By

Published

images 10
Photo courtesy

A Kenyan man who left the country in 2003 for USA has been jailed for life in the United States of America. This is after the man was found guilty of murder.

Considerable number of sources from the US said that the Kenyan man was found guilty of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. The 41-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The ruling was delivered on Friday, April 29, by Judge Raquel ‘Rocky’ Jones.

images 10

Photo courtesy

The man reportedly came from Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.
On the other hand, the 41 year old has been accused on 18 counts of murder while posing as a worker at a retirement community in Dallas.

The court was told that the Kenyan man reportedly murdered the woman on March 20, 2018. A jewelry box and a set of keys placed him at the scene of the murder which he was also accused of stealing them.

Judge Jones heard that police recovered several items, including keys, bags of jewelry, and a Kenyan passport from the suspect’s car.

However, the police substantiated the evidence by revealing that the Kenyan man was found throwing some items in a garbage bin on that day.

Nonetheless, the lawyer who was representing the Kenyan man in court decried the ruling.

Also read Kenyan Man In The US Jailed For 20 Years After Raping 79-year-old Granny

“We respect the verdict of the jury. I don’t just agree with it,” the lawyer stated.

Consequently, man is said to have left the country in 2003 to seek employment in the US.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020