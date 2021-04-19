Kenyans ask government to give reporter Purity Mwambia security after exposing rogue cops

Kenyans have pleaded with the government to give investigative journalist protection following his chilling investigative piece dubbed Silaha Mitaani.

In the chilling expose that aired on Citizen on Sunday, April 18, Mwambia exposed rogue police officers in guns for hire syndicate.

Mwambia, in her usual demeanour disclosed how some police officers stationed in different stations across the country were promoting criminal activities by hiring out their weapons to robbers.

READ ALSO: Kenyans Stunned By Millicent Omanga’s Swanky Ride As She Gets Discharged From Hospital

KDRTV.co.ke learnt through the expose how thugs have been finding it easy to acquire police uniforms, handcuffs , ammunition and guns from as low as KSh 1,000.

The journalist also made it public that some rogue cops have also been selling guns to thugs with a Ceska gun going for KSh 50,000 and an AK47 going for about KSh 80,000, with some fetching as much as KSh 200,000.

In her expose, Mwambia made it clear that some rogue officers have been leasing pistols at KSh 5,000 and AK47 at KSh 10,000, not forgetting bulletproof vests too.

She also exposed how the same rogue cops are dangerous and have been killing the same thugs they have been hiring guns to.

Following the density of the matter and the risk imposed on Mwambia after her expose, Kenyans took to different social media platforms to congratulate the journalist for her bravery.

Quite a number went ahead to call on the government to accord her round the clock security now that she may be targeted by the cops she exposed.

Many Kenyans also recommended that she should be conferred with Head of State Commendation (HSC).

KDRTV.co.ke understands the investigative piece took Mwambia and her team about two years to put together.

It is not yet clear if indeed the government will supply her with security or not but as it is with nearly everything under the sun, only time will tell.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News