Kenyans Blast Boni Khalwale Over Hustler Photo

(KDRTV) – Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is a self-proclaimed Mtetezi wa Wanyonge (The advocate of the poor). He has been distributing food and essential products to people in his native Kakamega.

However, on Friday, Khalwale irked netizens after he shared a photo of himself at a shoe shiner’s stool without a mask. The shoe shiner didn’t have a mask either.

Last month, the government gazetted a law which requires everyone to wear a mask in public places including public vehicles as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Anyone found flouting this law is liable to a Ksh20,000 fine, a six-month jail term or both.

So why was Khalwale not wearing a mask?

Kenyans were quick to point out to the politician that he was not only risking his life but that of his shoe shiner and the public at large.

‘Wear your mask mheshimiwa… you are a mirror in the society… don’t ignore plizz,” a tweep called Simon told Khalwale

Read Also: Khalwale Chased from Kibera

“So where’s the mask? Are you following the guidelines given by the MOH knowing that you are a medical doctor in Kenya or you are taking advice from Pombe Magufuli aka African Trump?,” Ben Kararo commented on the post.

“Where is your mask & why are U not giving that guy a mask? Khalwale be your brother’s keeper in this Covid-19 era,” Collins Fredrick said.

We hope the former Ikolomani MP has heard these hustlers and will wear his mask in future. But wait, what if he is arrested? Will he complain that he is being targeted for supporting DP William Ruto?