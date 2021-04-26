Kenyans In India Asked To Register With Embassy As Covid-19 Case Surge

Kenyans in India have been advised to register with the embassy for easy communication as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Asian country.

Ambassador Willy Bet asked all Kenyans to share their names, Passport number, phone number, location and their purpose in India for a proper planning process.

“Owing to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The High Commission needs to update its registration of all Kenyan citizens living in India for accountability and decision-making purposes.

“Kenyans in this region are further advised to form WhatsApp groups and intimate such groups to the mission to ease communication in case such need arises,” stated the notice by Ambassador Bett.

India has been registering new world records of Covid-19 cases for almost a week now hitting up to 349,691 cases on Sunday, bringing the total amount of those infected to 17 million since the pandemic started.

Overcrowded hospitals are struggling to get oxygen making patients turned away.

The surge comes just two months after the Indian government announced it was winning the pandemic war having forced the new infection cases to 11,000.

Bett said he could not release the number of Kenyans in India yet since the embassy had not compiled all the data yet.

“We are still waiting for them to send us all their details so that we know how to sort out everyone. We shall communicate officially after we get it,” he said.

The Kenyan government will also decide whether join a long list of other countries that have imposed travel restrictions to and from India.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a crisis meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) has been summoned to discuss and issue an update on India.

“We will convene a NERC meeting tomorrow for a decision on India,” he said on Sunday.

“There will be some action to protect our people, but all our decisions will be based on science.”

