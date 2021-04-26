Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Karen Nyamu Fires Back After Being Accused Of Competing With Samidoh’s Wife

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

nyammu

Politician Karen Nyamu continues to swim in controversy, this time around being accused of competing with Samidoh’s wife Edith Nderitu.

Ever since Nyamu made it public she has the singing cop’s son, she has been finding herself defending their secret relationship insisting that she’s not a homewrecker and that the two were in love and even thought of settling down.

READ ALSO: Atwoli Concerned Over Safaricom’s Notice Demanding Employees to reapply for jobs Afresh

This time around, drama ensued after Nyamu posted a bible verse which irked some.

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life,” she quoted Psalms 23:5-6.

“You are quoting the Bible yet you only know how to steal other people’s husband,” a fan commented.

“I can multitask,” Nyamu responded.

Others argued that she was competing with Samidoh’s wife.

“If Samido posts, we post. If Eddy posts, we post. Hahaha, I’m not leaving Kenya,” said another follower.

Nymu fired back: “So, will you reason like a chicken all your life?”

Last month after their affair was made public, Samidoh confessed that it’s true he cheated on his wife but vehemently denied he was planning to settle down with her.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karen Nyamu (@karenzo.nyamu)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021