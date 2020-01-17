News
Kenyans Say Babu Owino Is Guilty After Shooting Video Goes Viral
Hours after faulting Embakassi East MP Babu Owino fro shooting a DJ at B club, a section of Kenyans are now saying that Babu Owino is guilty of the charges after a shooting video goes viral.
In the viral footage sen by KDRTV, Babu Owino in an orange T-shirt is seen pulling out his gun and then shooting a man next to him.
The police later revealed the identity of the man shot as DJ Evolve whose real name is Felix Orinda
The shooter is seen smoking something that could be sheesha
Kenyans on social media are now attacking the MP for shooting unarmed individual
The Kenyans have also dragged the BBI and handshake in the matter as much developments are anticipated to see stands from various politicans and allignemnts.
HERE IS THE VIRAL FOOTAGE
The evidence is clear, Babu Owino is guilty. Cliff Ombeta is a joke#JusticeForDjEvolve pic.twitter.com/kj7Dm1av0n
— Musa mzalendo (@Musamzalendo) January 17, 2020