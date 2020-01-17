Kenyans Say Babu Owino Is Guilty After Shooting Video Goes Viral

Hours after faulting Embakassi East MP Babu Owino fro shooting a DJ at B club, a section of Kenyans are now saying that Babu Owino is guilty of the charges after a shooting video goes viral.

In the viral footage sen by KDRTV, Babu Owino in an orange T-shirt is seen pulling out his gun and then shooting a man next to him.

The police later revealed the identity of the man shot as DJ Evolve whose real name is Felix Orinda

The shooter is seen smoking something that could be sheesha

Kenyans on social media are now attacking the MP for shooting unarmed individual

The Kenyans have also dragged the BBI and handshake in the matter as much developments are anticipated to see stands from various politicans and allignemnts.

HERE IS THE VIRAL FOOTAGE