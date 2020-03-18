Kenyans Urged Not To Travel To Rural Areas

KDRTV has confirmed the council of governors has urged Kenyans not to travel to rural areas after three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed

In the viewpoint of the CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya, counties are not adequately equipped to battle any outbreak of coronavirus as there are only two testing facilities and they are based in Nairobi

“I advise people not to move to the rural. I advise them to stay where they are. Stay at home,” he said.

KDRTV understand that health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Wednesday that the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus were seven

It was also reported that the 85 people who came into contact with the patient who left the Mbagathi hospital isolation center are being traced

Thus, Governor Oparanya pleaded with the government to equip all level four hospitals and train more health workers

“Counties have no budgets in the emergency vote. We want to ask the national government to allocate more resources,” he said.

The CoG chairman also revealed that counties have received 2800 protective kits but they need over 300, 000 for efficient preparation and response

He affirmed that lack of kits puts the lives of county health officers at the risk of contracting the deadly virus and he further lamented that “Someone is sleeping on the job.”