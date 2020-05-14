Kenyas Coronavirus Tally Jump To 758 As 3 Patients Leave Hospital

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported 21 new positive cases of novel coronavirus raising the national tally to 758

According to the health ministry, all the 24 new COVID-19 patients are Kenyan and were identified after 1486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

During a presser at Afya House on Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said that the new patients include 4 cross-border truck drivers whose samples were tested at the Namanga border

The CAS also revealed that the reported patients are aged between 7 and 79 years old

According to the new developments, Mombasa had 12 patients, Kajiado had 4 cases while Nairobi and Uasin Gishu had 4 and 1 patient consecutively

In Mombasa the cases were spread out as follows; Likoni (5), Mvita (4), Jomvu (2) and Nyali (1)

On the other hand, in Kajiado, Namanga border point had 3 cases while Loitotok had one case

Eastleigh and Kibra in Nairobi reported two cases each

While in Uasin Gishu, the single case was reported in Turbo

Unfortunately, the CAS also announced that two more patients died bringing the total fatality to 42.

The MOH also announced that 3 Kenyans have recovered from the dreadful virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 284