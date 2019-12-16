Key Witness in Kidero Case Dies Mysteriously in His House

News reaching us is that Court of Appeal Judge Justice Otieno Odek has been found dead in his house in Kisumu. The cause of his death has not been established but reports on social media claimed Professor Odek collapsed and died.

BREAKING: Kenyan judge Justice Otieno Odek collapses and dies at his Kisumu home. He was sworn in as a Court of Appeal Judge in 2012. pic.twitter.com/oFr2cQbTXs — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) December 16, 2019

Professor Odek came to the limelight in December last year during the trial of lawyer Tom Ojienda over the massive corruption at Mumias Sugar Company. It is alleged more than Sh200 million was lost in suspected corrupt deals at the firm. This happened during the tenure of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who was the CEO of Mumias Sugar.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said that the Judge would be one of the witnesses to testify against Ojienda. The two were partners.

#DCI CLARIFICATION

Contrary to insinuation or reports that the @DCI_Kenya was looking for Prof.James Otieno Odek,in respect to ongoing investigations & prosecution of suspects involved in massive looting & fraudulent obtaining of millions of farmers money in Mumias Sugar Company. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 31, 2018

In July this year, Prof Odek was part one of the judges who released a herdsboy who had been accused of defiling a teenage girl. The court ruled that the sex was consensual and that the law on defilement does not favour the boychild.

The Court of Appeal has freed a 26-year-old herds boy who had been jailed for defiling a teen after it found that the sex was consensual.

Judges Patrick Kiage, Otieno Odek and Asike Makhandia raised concern that the sexual offence Act could be skewed against the boy child. — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) June 18, 2019

KDRTV mourns Prof Kodek. Our prayers are with his family during these trying moments.

