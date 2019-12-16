Connect with us
 

Key Witness in Kidero Case Dies Mysteriously in His House

EL5TYYjWoAEA7yu
Justice Otieno Odek {Courtesy]

News reaching us is that Court of Appeal Judge Justice Otieno Odek has been found dead in his house in Kisumu. The cause of his death has not been established but reports on social media claimed Professor Odek collapsed and died.

Professor Odek came to the limelight in December last year during the trial of lawyer Tom Ojienda over the massive corruption at Mumias Sugar Company. It is alleged more than Sh200 million was lost in suspected corrupt deals at the firm. This happened during the tenure of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who was the CEO of Mumias Sugar.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said that the Judge would be one of the witnesses to testify against Ojienda. The two were partners.

In July this year, Prof Odek was part one of the judges who released a herdsboy who had been accused of defiling a teenage girl. The court ruled that the sex was consensual and that the law on defilement does not favour the boychild.

KDRTV mourns Prof Kodek. Our prayers are with his family during these trying moments.

