Khalwale Claims Luhyas are Being Targeted After Waluke, Wakhungu Sentencing

(KDRTV) – Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has claimed the law could be targeting the Luhya community and leaving out others.

This follows the sentencing of Sirisia MP John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu in the Ksh 297million NCPB scandal.

Waluke may find himself serving 67 years in prison while Wakhungu will serve 69 years if they fail to pay the more than Ksh 1 billion fine slapped on them by Anti-corruption court.

Khalwale has questioned why the two received the heavy sentences while other corrupt people like Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru got away with corruption allegations.

Waiguru has been mentioned in the Ksh 791m NYS scandal and other corruption allegations as Governor of Kirinyaga County. She was forced to resign from her job as Devolution CS in 2015 at the height of the NYS scandal. One of the suspects, Josephine Kabura told the court that she shared her loot with Waiguru.

Early this month, the Kirinya County Assembly impeached Waiguru over allegations of misuse of office and violation of the constitution. The MCAs accused Waiguru of running a cartel which awarded lucrative county tenders to a certain group of people with instructions from the governor.

The Senate Committee charged with investigating the allegations said that some tenders were illegally awarded but the charges were not enough to impeach Waiguru.

Khalwale also mentions the case of former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Barasa who lost her job for pinching a security guard but Justice GBM Kariuki got away with murder.

~Deputy CJ Nancy Barasa pinched a nose and was instantly dropped.

But Justice GBM Kariuki was awarded Sh 5 milion after prosecution for driving a knife into a man's abdomen

~Hon Waluke has been jailed for 52 years while Gov Waiguru continues to catwalk.

~Nyinyi Baluhyia!

Nyinyi! pic.twitter.com/EoVxIZs95l — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) June 26, 2020

Justice Kariuki was accused of stabbing Robert Karori in October 2008. The court acquitted him over lack of evidence.

