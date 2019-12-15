KIAMBU: Mother, Daughter Found Murdered Inside House in Thika

A 30-year-old woman together with her 11-year-old daughter was on Sunday found murdered in their house at Landless area in Thika, Kiambu County.

Thika Sub-county police commander Beatrice Kiraguri confirmed the incidence saying that the bodies of the two were recovered after neighbours reported that the woman was missing over the past few days and that a foul smell was emanating from the house

Read also: Suicide, Murder Cause Of Decomposing Bodies at Mombasa`s Likoni Crossing Channel

The police were informed and broke into the house and found the mother and the daughter lying dead.

The police disclosed that the bodies had several stab wounds

However, a man believed to b the woman`s husband was also found dead a few kilometres from the scene of the murder.

The body of the man who was believed to have committed suicide was discovered hanging inside a house.

Read also: Suspects in Murder of 25-year-old Nakuru Woman Commits Suicide

The bodies of the deceased were taken to General Kago Funeral home as the police conduct investigation to determine the cause of the deaths.

Do you have an avant-garde story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through [email protected] or Call 0780394004. Contact Kdrtv.co.ke instantly.