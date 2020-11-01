Connect with us

Kiamokama Ward MCA Ken Mainya Dies!

Kiamokama Ward MCA Ken Mainya Dies

(KDRTV)-Kiamokama Ward MCA Ken Mainya has passed on at Narok while being taken to Nairobi for treatment.

According to the Kisii County Assembly, majority Leader Timothy Ogutu confirmed the sad news to KDRTV on Sunday morning.

The deceased reportedly fell ill on Saturday and was admitted to a private hospital for specialized treatment.

READ ALSOMachakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi Contract Coronavirus

Ken was elected to Kisii’s county assembly in 2013 through the ODM party and retained the seat in 2017.

More to follow…

