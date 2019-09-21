Kibra Is Not Raila’s Bedroom, Lashes out Mudavadi.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has lashed out at people urging him to withdraw his candidate from Kibra by-election.

According to Mudavadi, he has been receiving unending pressure to force his candidate Eliud Owallo to withdraw from the race in favor of ODM candidate, and ideally for the mere fact that Kibra is Raila’s strong hold.

“Kibra is not Raila’s bedroom. We have not betrayed anyone politically and those leaders making stupid utterances should stop,” said Musalia.

The Kibra by election race has been a menace not only in the Jubilee but also NASA as a coalition in general.

It has led to rifts and splits of leaders regarding the candidate to support, with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula pledging unwavering support to ANC’s candidate Owallo.

Mudavadi and Wetangula during a stop in one of their campaign matches, narrated that their candidate was the most fit for the Kibra seat since he was not scandalous as the rest and was well educated.

Musalia ideally added that Kibra people did not need a footballer nor a party person, rather a leader who is articulate to represent their grievances in the National Assembly without being swayed by their relevant parties.

“Unlike others who thrive in compromising their candidates to suit various situations, our candidate will articulate all grievances in parliament without being swayed,” said Mudavadi.

ANC leader Musalia and Raila were very bosom friends and even made a pact during the last elections to stand together and unite for the better of the nation.

Their friendship however dwindled after the famous handshake and intensified after the Kibra seat was declared vacant.

With the pending pact to unite the Luo Nyanza and Western Kenya, the Kibra race is most likely to come between and flop the already established pact.

