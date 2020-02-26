Kidero Celebrates Sonko’s Downfall with Cryptic Post

(KDRTV) Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has taken to social media to celebrate the dramatic and embarrassing downfall of his successor Mike Sonko.

Sonko handed over some of the key roles of the county government to the national government on Tuesday.

This is the latest setback that the county boss has suffered since beating Kidero hands down in the 2017 General elections.

In January 2018, less than five months after being elected, Sonko’s deputy Polycarp Igathe resigned citing that he had failed to gain the trust of his boss. This left Sonko to run the affairs of the county alone. He twice tried to appoint a deputy, starting with May 2018 when he fronted the name of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna to the County Assembly for approval and last month when he nominated Anne Mwenda. Both efforts have been thwarted.

In December last year, Sonko was charged with corruption and abuse of office and subsequently barred from office. This was over the award of a Ksh357 million tender.

This week, members started the process for impeaching the county boss, citing 16 reasons why he should not be in office. Sonko has been walking a tight rope and he had to do something; cede some of his roles to save himself.

Taking to social media, Kidero claimed that running Nairobi is not a walk in the park.

He asked Kenyans to watch his speech when he handed over the reins of the county to Sonko in 2017.

Despite this statement, Kidero has been in and out of the courts since he left office in 2017. He is facing numerous corruption charges in court.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases